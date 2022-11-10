New Delhi : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in a case pertaining to the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a proscribed terrorist organisation, before Delhi's Patiala House Court.

The charge sheet was filed on Wednesday against Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias Hamza alias Daniyal, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, under sections 120B of the IPC, Section 25 (1AA) of the Arms Act, Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Sections 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act. The case was registered suo moto by the NIA on November 18, 2021.

"During investigations, it emerged that the accused person Daniyal, who is associated with Pakistan-based handlers of LeT, TRF, had radicalised, motivated and instigated vulnerable youth to join terrorist groups such as TRF in Kashmir," the NIA said.

The NIA has mentioned in the charge sheet that Daniyal entered into a conspiracy with active terrorist commanders in the Valley to train youth of Kashmir to fabricate IEDs and explosives using locally available chemicals.

The NIA has alleged that Daniyal along with other co-accused and Pakistan-based handlers/operatives of LeT/TRF actively participated in acts in support of LeT and received funds from Pakistan-based operatives of LeT."He also facilitated the transfer of weapons in Kashmir for furtherance of terrorist activities in India," the NIA said.Further investigation in the matter is underway. (IANS)