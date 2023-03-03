Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the property of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Basit Reshi in apple town Sopore area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, sources said. The NIA action comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) declared Basit Reshi, presently based in Pakistan, as a designated terrorist under the UAPA, a stringent act legislated to control militant activities.

Sources said that a team of NIA sleuths arrived in Sopore on Friday morning and attached the property of Basit Reshi. According to the Home Ministry, Basit Ahmad Reshi is a member of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and was involved in “subversive activities and coordinating target killings” in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the NIA, Reshi planned and executed an attack on a police guard post at Tujar Sherief on August 18, 2015, in which a policeman and a civilian were killed.

Born on March 4, 1996, Reshi is a resident of the Yemberzalwari Shiva Dangerpora Sopore area of the Baramulla district. According to the NIA, he is presently living in Pakistan where he is carrying out militant activities. The NIA attaching Basit Zargar's property comes a day after it attached the property of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias ‘Latram’ in the Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar.

Zargar's house at Ganai Mohalla locality in Nowhatta Srinagar was attached early on Thursday morning. Latram, who is also based in Pakistan, too, had been designated as a terrorist by the MHA. First arrested in 1992 after the insurgency broke out, Latram was later released in 1999, along with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and Sheikh Omar in exchange for passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999.