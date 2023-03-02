Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday attached the property of Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar alias Latram, founder of Al-Umar Mujahideen terror group in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said. The attachment of property comes after the Union Home Ministry (MHA) declared Zargar a 'terrorist' under the unlawful activities prevention act (UAPA).

Sources said that a team of NIA sleuths assisted by local police and CRPF reached Zargar's house at Ganai Mohalla locality in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar early on Thursday morning and attached the house on two marlas (one marla=272.25 square feet) of land of Zargar alias Mushtaq Latram.

It can be recalled that Mushtaq Zargar was arrested on May 15, 1992 by the police for militant activities. He was later released in 1999, along with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) chief, Masood Azhar and a Sheikh Omar in exchange of passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines flight IC-814 in 1999.

The flight was on the way to Kathmandu, but was hijacked and flown to Kandahar in Afghanistan. Pertinently, Zargar, founder of the Al-Umar militant group was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Zargar, who presently lives in Pakistan, was designated as a terrorist by the MHA following reports that he was fomenting terrorism in Kashmir from across the border.

According to the Home Ministry, Zargar was accused of an incessant campaign from Pakistan to fuel terrorism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. It also said that the designated terrorist was involved in various crimes. Murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, planning and execution of terrorist attacks and terror funding were among the crimes he is wanted for. The Ministry said Zargar was a threat to peace not just to India but to the world. Having truck with radical terrorist groups like the Al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed, Zargar is involved in terrorism, the Ministry said.