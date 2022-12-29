Srinagar: Many new political outfits have been launched following the abrogation of Article 370 which has surprised analysts and decades-old mainstream political parties who accuse them of dividing votes in Muslim majority assembly segments in Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 10 political outfits have been registered since August 5, 2019, including the Democratic Progressive Azad Party by former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. Other outfits include National Awami United Party, National Democratic Party (Indian), Aman Aur Shanti Tehreek-e-Jammu & Kashmir, Voice of Labour Party (Jammu & Kashmir), Haq Insaaf Party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist Peoples Front and Jammu & Kashmir Apni Party which were registered by the Election Commission of India since 2019.

Former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari launched Apni Party in March 2020, months after the abrogation of Article 370 when several mainstream leaders were jailed by the government. Apni Party is being labelled as "B" team of BJP by the National Conference and PDP who also question the floating of these new parties after the abrogation of Article 370 and when assembly elections are being only promised to be conducted but not held yet.

Also read: Look back 2022: PAGD disintegrates as Article 370 restoration a distant dream

PDP spokesman Rouf Bhat said that floating political parties is a democratic right of any person but in Kashmir, such parties come up almost every month. Bhat said that these parties are launched to divide votes in Jammu and Kashmir especially in Muslim majority assembly constituencies to favour BJP.

Sheikh Muzafar who floated the Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist Peoples Front after the abrogation of Article 370 said that all old parties have "deceived the people of Kashmir for power." "Our party believes in social injustice and wants to defeat dynasty politics in J&K," Muzafar said.

President of Apni Party Altaf Bukhari told ETV Bharat that National Conference and PDP have "lied to people of Jammu and Kashmir for power". "Apni Party won't sell politics of lies and deception to people of Kashmir. We are doing politics based on truth," he said.