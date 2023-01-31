Srinagar: The J&K administration Tuesday began demolishing a hotel that belongs to the maternal uncles of former Chief Minister and National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah. The demolition of Nedou's Hotel in Srinagar is part of the ongoing drive against the alleged land grabbing including by those who once were among the top echelons of power.

Officials of the state revenue department have arrived on the spot to identify the land and issue directions to the demolition team. They were confronted by Muzaffar Shah, head of Awami National Conference who is the nephew of Farooq Abdullah and son of former Chief Minister Ghulam Muhammad Shah.

Nedou's have been the pioneers of the hospitality sector in Kashmir. They ran two properties in the Valley, one in Srinagar and the other in the Gulmarg ski resort. Gulmarg property has remained functional while the Srinagar property remained closed since the beginning of violence in the Himalayan state in 1988-89.

The heritage hotel property was used as barracks by the CRPF for some years during the peak of violence in the 1990s. The property was taken over on a long lease by ITC last year who planned to set up a 114-room five-star hotel with 25 deluxe rooms to revive the heritage property spread over nearly 10 acres.