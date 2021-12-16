Jammu (Jammu-Kashmir): As the next meeting of the Delimitation Commission is going to be held in New Delhi on December 20 with its associate members to share the progress made in the delimitation of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory, it is being speculated that the Members of Parliament of National Conference (NC) are likely to attend the meeting.

The party had asked the Delimitation Commission to provide an agenda for the December 20 meeting before the party MPs could take a decision over their participation in it.

NC will demand equal rights for every part of JK if it takes part in 2nd delimitation meeting

The three NC parliamentarians, Farooq Abdullah, Hasnain Masoodi and Akbar Lone, who are associate members of the Delimitation Panel, had stayed away from the first meeting held in February this year. The party had boycotted the first meeting saying the exercise was an outcome of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act-2019, which the party had challenged in the Supreme Court.

The Commission has five associate members, who are five Lok Sabha MPs from the erstwhile state. While the NC has three MPs, all from the Kashmir Valley, the BJP has two from the Jammu region.

Speaking to ETV Bharat over the delimitation progress and the likelihood of its MPs attending the next meeting, the senior leader of the party, Abdul Gani Malik, said that the party will try to present its point of view before the commission if it takes part in the next meeting. "The party will demand equal rights for every part of Jammu and Kashmir purely on a political basis taking into consideration the aspirations of the people, rather than carrying out the delimitation in an unjust manner," he said.

Taking about its agenda in the meeting, Gani said that "speculations are rife that the process won't be done in a transparent manner, however, our party has always believed in principled politics and our goal is clear that every region of Jammu and Kashmir should get its due." He said that if need be, the National Conference would also inform Parliament about the delimitation process in Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, speaking about the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state, Gani said that the party will fight for the restoration of articles 370 and 35 (A) as they are the basis of the formation of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also said that the party reiterates its commitment to continue the struggle for the restoration of Article 370 and 35-A adding that some political parties for their political good say that the article has been buried and won't be restored, which, however, is not true.