Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): National Conference President and the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday expressed his concern over the Russia-Ukraine war and criticised North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Talking to the media in Ganderbal, Abdullah said that because of NATO's interference in the region, Russia was forced to take this step.

"NATO holds the biggest responsibility for this war, why there was the need to include Russia's border states in NATO. Russia feared and will fear. That is why Russia attacked Ukraine," he pointed out.

"Russia had repeatedly warned NATO not to do so, and this attack would not have taken place if NATO had not insisted on Ukraine joining it," he added.

He also said that poor students from all over the world were studying in Ukraine. Today their condition is bad, they are worried. NATO is responsible for all this.

Abdullah also criticised the BJP and said that if they are making claims for development, then they should show where the development has taken place. He said that these people are power-hungry, and are trying to win elections by getting people out of the parties.

Abdullah was in Gnadebal to meet the families of the two brothers, who were killed in a road accident. Ali Muhammad Sagar, NC district president Ganderbal, youth district president Sheikh Gohar and other leaders, accompanied Farooq Abdullah during which they also attended a special prayer meeting for the deceased.

