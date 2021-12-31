Srinagar: "Narcotic cases have been one of our top priorities", disclosed IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. A total of 815 FIRs have been lodged and almost 400 chargesheets have been filed against drug peddlers in Kashmir. A total of 1,465 arrests have taken place this year, he pointed out. "We are preparing a database of all the drug victims to reduce their number in the future."

It is ironic that many, mostly youth, from Kashmir are addicting to drugs as the Valley has been flooded with huge quantities of heroin coming via Line of Control (LoC) from Pakistan in recent the past.

