Shopian: In an act exemplifying communal harmony, the last rites of a woman in the Shopian district of South Kashmir were attended, and carried out, largely by the neighboring Muslim population. Chunni Devi, a Kashmiri Pandit resident of the Pudguchi area, passed away on Thursday night after a bout of illness.

Expressing anguish, a local Muslim resident noted that people in the area share both happiness and suffering, and the last rites of Chunni Devi, too, will naturally be carried out by people from both communities.

"Her death brings sadness to all of us, and the loss is not just for her family, but for the entire village. We used to know and love her when she was alive and will provide our support in this trying time as well.

Also read: Sons receive ashes of father two years after he died of Covid in Dubai

Muslims and Hindus have been living in this village together, sharing difficult and happy moments alike, be it marriages or deaths. Her last rites have taken place properly," said Mohammad Arif Bhat, a village resident.

Ravi, a local member of the Kashmiri Pandit community, meanwhile, said he was grateful for the support the local community provided despite the difference in faith. "After the recent death of Chunni Devi, alongside us, all the local residents belonging to the Muslim community have also remained here and helped in the last rites. It has always been this way, and I hope this remains so in the future," he said.