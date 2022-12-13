Srinagar: An extravagant marriage of a Mumbai-based couple has brought to the fore the hidden potential of destination weddings in Kashmir, known by the sobriquet 'Paradise on Earth', as more couples may choose to tie the knot in the beautiful Valley of Kashmir. The Mumbai-based couple, Arshia Saeed and Muzamal recently embarked on the most beautiful journey of their lives from the beautiful Valley of Pahalgam. Arshiya has been visiting Kashmir continuously and her attachment to the place increased to such an extent that she decided to marry in Kashmir.

The bride, Arshia said, "I am impressed by the beauty, hospitality and brotherhood of Kashmir. Kashmir Valley is enriched by nature with immense beauty. Thanks to the clear-flowing rivers, waterfalls, lush gardens and dense forests. Kashmir has a special place in the whole world as well as in the country. The experiences I got in Kashmir is incredible and I wanted my loved ones to experience the same. So, I decided to marry here."

Also read: Muslim leader holds mass marriage for 30 Hindu couples in Karnataka

Many people come to Kashmir and spend peaceful moments here to make their journey memorable. The natural beauty and the sincerity of the people in Kashmir play an important role in making such marriages successful. Relatives of the bride and groom said that they were all well cared for by the local people in such a way that they never felt far from home.