Jammu: The Mughal Road connecting the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu with Shopian in south Kashmir is opened for commuters on Friday, officials said. The road was closed for three consecutive days as its surface had turned slippery due to a sharp drop in temperature.

A senior official of the Mughal Road said, "It has been decided to open the road for traffic from today (Friday). The traffic flow has now started. Follow the traffic advisories from time to time and do not drive at high speed as there is a risk of landslides on this road due to the hilly route."

There was heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas of Pir Ki Gal, Poshana, and other adjoining areas on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the official said. The road was closed for a day on Tuesday as well due to snowfall and nearly 100 stranded passengers were rescued on Wednesday. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway also faced a brief shutdown due to shooting stones in the Ramban district.