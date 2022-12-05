Hyderabad: Uninvited guests are not a new phenomenon in India but what if a mouse decides to be that guest, that too in an official University programme meant to welcome new journalism students?

Something similar happened in Kashmir where a mouse decided to nibble on a cake set right in front of the guest speaker of the programme held at a university in the valley on Monday.

A video shared on Facebook shows the attendees attentively listening to the keynote speaker as he shares his experiences with the students and the faculty. The video suddenly zooms in on the piece of cake kept on the table right in front of the speaker until it spots a mouse nibbling on the cake.

The rodent did not seem to be bothered by all the 'gyaan' being shared around it. Being among the humans and savouring the food seemed to be a piece of cake for it (literally). The video garnered a lot of reactions with many calling the mouse a "special guest". Others said the mouse was "taking advantage of a serious meeting".