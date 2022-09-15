Kupwara: A mother of three children from the Batergam area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district has become an inspiration for married women after she topped the class 10 biannual examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Mother of three tops class 10 biannual exam in Kashmir

The woman, Sabrina Begum has secured 467 marks out of 500, the highest across Kashmir valley with a percentage of 93.4 and A1 grade in four subjects - Maths, Urdu, Science, and Social Science. The woman said that after passing her class 9 in 2012, she was married the next year and remained busy with household chores and three children pushing her studies to the back burner.

Also read: Amritsar: Students plan hoax school bombing threat to delay math exam; one held

"It was never easy to resume my studies while taking care of my three minor kids but I had made up my mind to appear this year in the 10th biannual exam. Initially, it was not easy to retain what I was studying but with the passage of time, I was able to grasp things," she said.

"Back in my school days, I used to be the brightest student in my class which gave me confidence that I will be able to score good grades. I wasn't sure about securing the first position but I had an intuition of being among the toppers," she added.