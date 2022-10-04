Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): Temporary suspension of mobile data services ordered in Jammu district and Rajouri district under fear of services may be misused by anti-social elements that may cause law and order problem." Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia was found murdered at his residence here on Monday night with police suspecting his domestic help as the main culprit, police said.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh described it as an "extremely unfortunate" incident and said a man-hunt had been launched to nab his domestic help identified as Jasir, who is absconding. Disclosing details, Singh told that the suspect had even attempted to set ablaze the body of 57-year-old Lohia, who was promoted and appointed as Director General of Prisons in the Union Territory in August.

Meanwhile, The People's Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF), a new militant group in Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the responsibility for the killing of J&K's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K Lohia, who was found murdered at his residence in Jammu on Monday night. Police are suspecting his domestic help as the main culprit.

While police launched a man-hunt to nab the suspect and a probe into the case is on, it is learnt that the PAFF, an alleged shadow outfit of the Jaish militant organisation, has taken the responsibility for the killing. Significantly, the high-profile killing comes hours after Home Minister Amit Shah landed in Jammu for a three-day visit to the UT.

