Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir's former Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday demanded an impartial probe into the mysterious death of a youth in north Kashmir's Kupwara district whose body was found on Wednesday nearly three months after he went missing while in Army custody.

The family has termed it a custodial killing while the Army said the youth escaped from their custody. Mehbooba while reacting to the family's allegations took to Twitter to express grief. "Extremely disturbed to see pictures of the mutilated body of Abdul Rashid from Kunan Poshpora. Wasn’t allowed to visit the family under the pretext of security," she said in a tweet.

She further said, "What transpired after the Army picked him up for questioning months ago is anybody’s guess. In the absence of any accountability such incidents have been normalised after 2019." While demanding a probe, she said, "Probes fail to nail culprits and deliver justice”. Mehbooba said a genuine probe needs to be ordered.

“Until then the least LG administration and the Army can do is to take steps by providing a government job and financial assistance to the victim’s family, who has lost their sole breadwinner," she said. The deceased youth Abdul Rashid from Kunan Poshpora went missing after being picked up by the Army in December last year.

His body was recovered on Wednesday in a mutilated state. The Army has claimed that Rashid went missing while taking the soldiers to the alleged militant hideout in the forest area of the Marhama area of Kupwara. However, the family does not buy this argument saying deceased Rashid was a law-abiding citizen and there was no police case against him. Pertinently, the elder brother of the deceased Rashid is working as a special police officer in the Jammu and Kashmir police.