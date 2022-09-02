New Delhi: A week after he was stopped by police personnel stationed outside the gate of his house to travel to Jamia mosque in the city, Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday, in a telephonic interview with ETV Bharat, noted that the same situation was persisting till now. Adding that neither was anyone allowed to enter the household, the separatist leader said he was living in 'constant pressure.

"Days back, I gave an interview and since then pressure has been mounting on us. The workers and others are being harassed, not being allowed to enter. So we are issuing a statement as well. We'll wait for a reply from the LG's house till Sunday and after that, we'll take this matter to the court," the Mirwaiz added.

The comment from the Hurriyat leader comes nearly two weeks after a statement from J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who had said, in an interview with BBC, that Farooq was a free man and was 'not under house arrest'.

Subsequently, the latter tried to exit his residence and travel to Jamia mosque in the city to deliver the Friday sermon on August 26 but was turned back by police. He has been living under house arrest since the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre on August 5, 2019.