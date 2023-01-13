Poonch(J&K): A 9-year-old boy was injured while two persons had a miraculous escape in a mysterious firing in Surankote area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said on Friday. As per official sources, the mysterious firing took place while the boy and others were heading towards a shrine for paying obeisance in Surankote area of Poonch district on Thursday evening.

Officials identified the injured as Afran Ahmed son of Mohammad Sharief of Sangla in Surankote of Poonch district. Afran was rushed to Sub district hospital Surankote. He was later shifted to Government Medical College Rajouri for advanced treatment, an official said. The nature of the injuries to the minor boy was not immediately known.

An official said that soon after the incident, a Police party rushed to spot and started investigation. Confirming it, a police official told that a case has been registered under relevant sections of law and efforts are on to trace the shooter. "We are working on the case and we will solve it soon," he said.

Also read: J-K: Man opens fire after suspected movement in Rajouri village