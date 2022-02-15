Budgam: An army official on Tuesday apologised to the people in the Magam town in central Kashmir's Budgam district after a fierce protest broke out against the desecration of the portrait of the slain Iranian military commander Qasim Soleimani.

In the aftermath of the protests, the concerned officer apologised for the alleged act by one of his officers and appealed to the people to remain calm and maintain law and order.

Earlier, people in the town staged a massive protest after a military official allegedly set fire to a picture of the slain Iranian military commander. Locals alleged that an army officer desecrated a picture of Soleimani after taking it off the wall of a house in Mala Bochhan village. The village is less than a kilometre away from Magam town.

According to sources, Commanding Officer 2RR Colonel Raman visited the house in the Mullah Bochhan village. He apologised to the villagers and re-posted the picture. Tehsildar Pattan was also present along with the army officer. Soleimani served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. On 3 January 2020, he was assassinated by the United States via a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport.

