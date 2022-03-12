Srinagar (Jammu-Kashmir): Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander identified as Kamaal Bhai, who was active since 2018, is among the four militants who were killed in separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Bhai was killed in South Kashmir's Pulwama, police said.

In an official communication, Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said: "Pakistani JeM commander Kamaal Bhai, who was active since 2018 is killed in Pulwama encounter."

Four militants belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-i-Toiba (LeT) were killed in separate ongoing gunfights in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Handwara districts, while one militant has been captured alive.

Two militants belonged to JeM and were killed in Pulwama, while one each in Ganderbal and Handwara, hailing from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said today, "We had launched joint operations at four to five locations yesterday night. So far, two terrorists of JeM, including one Pakistani, has been killed in Pulwama, one terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal and Handwara. Encounters are now over in Handwara and Pulwama. We have also arrested one terrorist alive."

On the night of March 11, an encounter broke out at the Chewaklan area of Pulwama.

Similarly, an encounter broke out in the Serch area of Ganderbal earlier this morning. Further, an encounter has started at Nechama, Rajwar area of Handwara, the police informed.

The police forces are monitoring the situation on the ground.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

ANI inputs