Srinagar: Militants hurled a grenade at security forces in the Eidgah locality of the city on Sunday, police said, adding there were no reports of any loss of life. At around 8.05 pm, militants hurled a grenade on the joint party of police and CRPF in the Saidpora Eidgah area of the city, the police said. The grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside without causing loss of life.

“One grenade was lobbed by militants in the Eidgah area, which caused a minor splinter injury to one person identified as Ajaz Ahmed Deva, son of Abdul Rasheed Deva, aged 32 years, a resident of Sangam in Srinagar. He has been taken to a hospital and his condition is stated to be out of danger. Operation launched to catch the culprit(s),” police tweeted.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday claimed to have arrested one of the longest surviving militants of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Kashmir Zone Police informed via tweet that the militant had been active since 2017 and was involved in various cases. “Shopian Police & Army arrested one of the longest surviving HM terrorists active since 2017 namely Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri @ Qasim Bhai S/o Ali Mohd R/o HomHuna Nagbal, involved in various criminal cases. A case was registered and an investigation is underway to unearth the terror network,” police tweeted. The blasts and arrests are increasing day by day in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day. Security has been beefed up. Meanwhile, a security review meeting was held on January 16 at Bandipora.