Baramulla (Jammu-Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday claimed to have killed a militant, who was planning to kill a shopkeeper in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Identified as Javed Ahmad Wani, the slain militant, was killed after a retaliatory fire as they fired on an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) party of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Cherdari, Baramulla.

The militants attacked the police party and the alert police parties retaliated in which a militant was killed.

The slain militant has been identified as Javed Ahmed Wani, a resident of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, who was a hybrid type terrorist, police said.

"Killed terrorist is a hybrid type, identified as Javed Ah Wani of Kulgam district and he had assisted terrorist Gulzar (who was killed on October 20) in the killing of two labourers from Bihar in Wanpoh. He was on a mission to target one shopkeeper in Baramulla, " IGP Kashmir said.

Notably, Wani had assisted another slain militant Gulzar in killing two labourers from Bihar in Wanpoh earlier this month.

Meanwhile, one pistol, one loaded magazine and one Pakistan-made grenade were recovered from his possession.