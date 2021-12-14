Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with a joint team of police and army in Doori Dhok village of Surankote area in Poonch district of J&K.

"In a successful joint operation, Indian Army and J&K Police eliminated one (militant) in Behramgala area of Poonch district,” Army’s Jammu based PRO said in a statement to ETV Bharat.

The operation was launched on Monday after "receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of armed (militants) in the area", according to the PRO

During the encounter in the early hours on Tuesday, the (militant) attempted to escape while opening fire at the security personnel. He, however, was neutralised in the ensuing fire,” the PRO said.

ALSO READ: Two police personnel dead, 12 injured in militant attack in Srinagar

"One AK-47 rifle, four magazines and a few pouches have been recovered from the slain (militant)," he added.