Baramulla: Security forces arrested a Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) militant in Jahama area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday and seized arms and ammunition from him.

During routine vehicle checking at a mobile check-post set up in the area, security forces intercepted a man, who, on seeing the police officials, tried to flee, according to a police spokesperson. However, the man was tactfully apprehended by the forces, who have identified the man as Tawheed Ahmad Haroon, a resident of Baramulla's Delina Ghat.

Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, a pistol, pistol magazine, and nine live rounds were seized from the militant. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested terrorist had obtained arms and ammunition with the intention of carrying out terror activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas, added the police spokesperson. A case has been registered and an investigation was launched.

(With Agency Inputs)