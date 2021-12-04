Srinagar (J&K): Jammu and Kashmir police claimed to have arrested a militant from Budgam district on Saturday. A senior police official said, "Security forces have arrested Hameed Nath, a militant from Pushkar area of ​​Budgam. He is a close associate of top LeT commander Mohammad Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo alias Issa".

"Based on the inputs by reliable sources, Army along with Police SOG launched a search in the area during which the militant was arrested," he added.

According to police sources, the militant is associated with The Resistance Front (TRF)/LeT.

Pertinently, 52-year-old Kantroo was mentioned in the police list of top ten militants released in August this year. He belongs to the Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir and joined the militant ranks in 2017.

