Bandipora (Jammu & Kashmir) : A migrant worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district. The attack took place around midnight, Police said.

"During intervening night, terrorists fired upon & injured one migrant labourer Mohd Amrez S/O Mohd Jalil R/O Madhepura district of Bihar at Soadnara Sumbal, Bandipora," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. The police said Amrez was shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.