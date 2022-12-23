Srinagar (J&K): In a shocking incident, a "mentally unsound" man killed three people, including a woman, after allegedly attacking them with a stick in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday, an official said. The incident took place at the Ashmuqam area of the district where the accused Javed Hassan Rather went on a rampage and attacked six locals with a stick, Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) Pahalgam said.

He said that the six injured were shifted to a hospital, however, three of them succumbed to their injuries. The deceased have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Khadim, son of Asadullah, Hafiza Begum and Mohammad Amin Shah, all residents of Aishmuqam. The injured include Abdul Rehman Wani, son of M Amin Wani and Mohammad Sultan Saka, son of Mohammad Yousuf, also residents of Aishmuqam. Soon after the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. A case has been registered against the accused.