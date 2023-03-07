Srinagar: PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday termed the Srinagar administration's order of not allowing Shab-e-Barat prayers at Jamia Masjid as "brazen violation of fundamental rights." "Locking up Jama Masjid on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Barat is a brazen violation of fundamental rights and religious freedom guaranteed by the Indian Constitution," she tweeted. "May Allah Ta’aala give us strength to get through these tough times," she further added.

This comes after the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid had issued a statement, noting the police and administration officials came to the mosque and locked its gates in the wee hours of Tuesday. "Police and administration officials Concerned came to Jamia Masjid Nowhatta and locked the gates of the Masjid at 5.30 pm informing the Anjuman, that as per the orders of DC Srinagar no Shab-e-Barat prayers will be allowed to take place at the Masjid tonight." .

However, the Srinagar administration claimed that no order has been issued regarding prayers at Jamia Masjid. "I don't have issued any orders regarding prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid," DC Srinagar Ajaz Asad said. The mosque administration, meanwhile, further said that it strongly protests the "high-handedness of the authorities and calls it blatant interference and violation of our religious rights."

