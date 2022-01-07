Srinagar: Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday paid tributes to Mufti Muhammad Syed, the founder of People's Democratic Party (PDP) and former CM of J&K on the occasion of his sixth death anniversary.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti along with her supporters was stopped by the police outside Dara Shikoh Bagh in Bijbehara and after several hours of heated debate with the police, Mehbooba Mufti was allowed to proceed along with some of her supporters.

Later, Mehbooba Mufti laid a wreath at her father's tomb and paid homage to him. However, the PDP alleged that police have detained several of its workers.

Addressing the media, Mehbooba Mufti said, "Today, on the sixth anniversary of Mufti Sahab, we had come to pay homage. But, the government which considers itself to be strong is afraid of us."

The late Mufti Muhammad Saeed passed away on January 7 in 2016 after which he was buried in Bijbehara of his native area Anantnag district.

Also Read: J&K suffering under bureaucratic rule: NC