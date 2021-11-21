Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday along with other party leaders held a protest march. Mufti demanded a judicial inquiry into the controversial Hyderpora gunfight in which three civilians were killed.

Mufti, while marching from her Gupkar road residence to the Raj Bawan, demanded that the body of Aamir Magray be handed over to his family and that a judicial inquiry into the killings be carried out fast.

"Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha should apologize as he is the chief of the unified command. I wanted to visit the families of the slain but was not allowed to do so," she said, adding, "right to freedom of speech and expression is being restricted here."

Last Monday, the police claimed to have killed four persons during a gunfight in the Hyderpora area of ​​Srinagar. According to police, the dead included Haider, a foreign militant, his accomplice Aamir, militant associate Dr Mudasir Gul and Muhammad Altaf Bhat, owner of a building. Meanwhile, the families of Aamir, Altaf and Mudasir have denied the allegations and demanded the bodies of the slain.

