Ramban (J&K): Mehbooba Mufti, head of the People's Democratic Party, Saturday said that peace in Kashmir would be established only if the central government held talks with Pakistan. She added that the PDP had fought on the frontlines for the restoration of Articles 370 and 35A.

Mehbooba was speaking on the sidelines of a one-day youth convention organized by the party in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The convention was attended by a large number of PDP cadres and party officials. The programme was presided by Mehbooba Mufti. She was accompanied by Dr. Mehboob Baig and other senior party leaders.

Former Congress district president Farooq Katoch formally joined the PDP at the event. He was warmly welcomed by the party president. Several senior leaders addressed the convention. Talking to media, Mehbooba Mufti said that "the delimitation commission was a commission of BJP and as such PDP does not recognize it".

Mehbooba said it was necessary to talk to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir with dignity, not by putting them in jail or for fear of being shot. She added that talking to Pakistan "was a fact for which Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi visited Pakistan." "But if PDP talks of talking to Pakistan then why is BJP worried," she said.