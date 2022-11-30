Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday endorsed Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's criticism of the Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files'.

"Finally someone called out a movie that was nothing but sheer propaganda promoted by the ruling party to demonise muslims esp Kashmiris & widen the gulf between Pandits & Muslims. Sad that diplomatic channels are now being used to silence the truth," (sic)

Mehbooba tweeted.

On Sunday, Lapid, the head of the international jury at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, said at the festival's closing ceremony that the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film was "propaganda and vulgar". He said the jury was "disturbed and shocked" at the screening of the film.

"It seemed to us like a propagandist movie inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," he added. His remarks triggered a wave of reactions with many accusing the award-winning filmmaker of being insensitive towards the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to flee the Valley at the height of militancy in the 90s.