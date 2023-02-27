Pulwama: Former PDP Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday visited south Kashmir's Pulwama district and consoled the family of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, who was killed on Sunday. Mehbooba Mufti while talking to the media slammed the government and said that the government claims that militancy has been eradicated in the Kashmir Valley and if there was no militancy in Kashmir then who killed Sanjay Sharma?

Mehbooba further stated that the Kashmiri Muslims were living amongst the minority community and protecting them, but now, the Kashmiri Muslims are suffering. She said that the Governor's administration must take care of Sanjay's children and provide financial assistance for their education. Later, Ravindra Raina, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, also visited Pulwama and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Also read: Local Muslims carry out cremation of slain Kashmiri Pandit in Pulwama

Raina, while talking to media persons, said that Kashmiri Muslims are standing with Pandits, which shows the unity. All the political parties should stand together and fight against such attacks as a bullet does not know if it will kill a Pandit or a Muslim or a Sikh. It is also important to talk to all the Pandits, who are employed under the Central government schemes, and other Pandits so that their grievances can be redressed. It may be recalled that Sanjay Sharma was shot dead on Sunday when he was just a few metres away from his house in Achan area. He was rushed to the District Hospital in Pulwama where he was declared brought dead by doctors.