Srinagar: Former J&K CM and People’s Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that her sister Rubaiya Sayeed followed the legal procedure as she was summoned by the court as a witness. Talking to reporters at her residence on the sidelines of a party function, Mehbooba said that Rubaiya Sayeed was called by the court as a witness as per the legal procedure.

“She (Rubiya Sayeed) was summoned by the court and she followed the law as a witness. She could identity only Yasin Malik as he has been in public life for a long time and was easy for her to identify him, but she could not identify others after 32 years," Mehbooba said. Rubaiya, the younger sister of Mehbooba Mufti was summoned by a Jammu court on Friday as a witness in her kidnapping case.

She was kidnapped by JKLF militants in the 90s in Srinagar while coming out of LD hospital where she was training as a doctor. “She only did her duty as per the law as she was asked to identify someone,” Mehbooba said. Mehbooba said that the party is organising a major event on its 22nd Foundation Day for which she held a meeting with leaders and party office bearers to mobilize workers.

She said that dialogue was the only way forward to resolve the Kashmir issue. “In fact dialogue has to be initiated with all the stakeholders to resolve the Kashmir issue and to stop bloodshed here. Through violence and gun we cannot resolve anything,” she said. She said that the Kashmir issue was the biggest issue than the restoration of Article 370 and they (PDP) will continue their fight for its peaceful resolution.