Srinagar (J&K): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday termed the recent tension between India and China on the border in Arunachal Pradesh as a "very sad situation", saying that unfortunately, BJP is not doing anything about it.

"They have grabbed our land in Ladakh. According to a BJP MP, they have also grabbed land in Arunachal Pradesh. But, Unfortunately, BJP is not doing anything about it," she said.

"Our soldiers have been beaten up by them, they are not allowed to retaliate. It is a very sad situation," she added. Mufti said that while the government has no answer to "China's encroachment on our land," they are taking away the leased land from people in Jammu and Kashmir.

"A huge fraud is being done to the people here. They keep saying that they are our citizens, inalienable, but still their land is being taken away," she said. Asked about the government's proposal to create unique identity cards for families in Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti said the Center wants to keep people under surveillance as it does not trust them.

"It's their lack of confidence. They feel that people here are angry with their August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370. So, this is just part of that chain," she said. Asked if the party would participate in the Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' when it reaches Jammu and Kashmir, she said National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's participation was a "very good thing because Rahul Gandhi is doing a good job for the country."