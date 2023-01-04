Srinagar: Firing a fresh salvo at the BJP, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti claimed the former was using horrific incidents such as the Rajouri terror killing for polarization.

"BJP, unfortunately, uses these incidents where innocent people are killed to run a narrative against Muslims in the country and particularly demonize Kashmiris. There is no accountability for the government as to why these incidents happen, especially when the BJP claims that the situation has improved in Jammu and Kashmir," Mufti said while speaking to the media in Srinagar.

Four civilians were killed and six more were injured after unidentified militants opened fire in Dangri village of Jammu's Rajouri district on Sunday evening. The attack, notably, marks a first in an otherwise undisturbed Jammu region in the last few years.

"Army said they will conduct an inquiry, where is the report," asked Mufti. She noted that the situation in the Union Territory had gone from bad to worse in three years. Contrastingly, when asked about the formation of a high-powered committee to address demands in Ladakh, the PDP leader termed it as 'drama'.

"Ladakh is also our part. If people there can get some relief, it is good. They [Centre] did not form any committee for the abrogation of Article 370. Then why is there a drama of a high-power committee formation in Ladakh? This is jumla baazi," she said.

The Union Home Ministry has set up a 17-member high-powered committee for Ladakh where people have been demanding statehood and inclusion under the sixth schedule of the Constitution of India, which would ensure the safety of land, employment, rights, language, and culture of the local population. The committee is set to be headed by MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai.