Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): "Agar Firdaus bar-rue zamin ast, Hameen ast-o, Hameen ast-o, Hameen ast..."(If there is heaven on earth, it's here, it's here,...) Amir Khusrau said it all in awe of the stunning Kashmir valley and one couldn't agree more!! The valley continues to evoke this very sentiment even today in the hearts of many travelers.

The Kashmir valley has always remained a paradise not only for travelers but also for Bollywood. Hindi cinema is incomplete without the breathtaking visuals of snowfall in Gulmarg, a song filmed on a 'Shikara' (houseboat) on the Dal lake, lush-green meadows in Pahalgam, or the falling red Chinar leaves across Shalimar garden.

Kashmir valley is adored in spring summer and winter, but autumn is its loveliest season. The filmmakers are mesmerized by the hues of fall in the valley. The air becomes crisp, the leaves begin to fall and the forests turn fiery orange. Kashmir transforms into a fairyland every autumn. Many movies are shot in Kashmir that perfectly define the beauty of this stunning valley. This is the perfect destination to shoot flawless romantic scenes as this valley epitomizes love.

Bollywood movie 'Fitoor' for example showcases the beauty of Kashmir valley. Set against the 'paradise on earth', the director of this romantic movie could not find any other place to signify immense love than Kashmir. The movie captures everything that the valley has to offer.

Mushtaq Ali Ahmed Khan, Director, and producer while talking to ETV Bharat said, "The valley offers a colorful frame to the filmmakers making the color tone of the valley different as compared to the other seasons. Golden autumn of the valley offer filmmakers an opportunity to shoot films." Khan further said, " filmmakers from not only Jammu and Kashmir but from across the nation visit the valley and capture its scenic beauty in their cameras."

Khan said, "as a filmmaker and a citizen of Kashmir, I am happy to see film units shooting in different areas of the valley. It also contributes economically to the valley. The local artists also bag roles for themselves in the movies."

Zamir Ashai, an actor hailing from Kashmir said, "the only thing missing here is an encouragement to the local people for participating in these film festivals." Ashai further said, " a regional film industry must be set up here so that the locals get involved in the art of filmmaking." Kashmir valley ensures that despite the unrest, its sheer beauty continues to give meaning to Amir Khusrau's famous words.