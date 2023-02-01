Srinagar(J&K): At least two persons, both foreigners, died after a massive avalanche hit Afarwat peak in the higher reaches of the famous ski resort Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said. Several foreigners are feared to be trapped, they added.

Official sources said that two more, also foreigners, are feared to be trapped. A massive rescue operation has been launched to rescue the tourists. As per initial reports, the avalanche struck near the Afarwat peak today afternoon.

According to locals, many tourists have been likely swept away by the huge mass of snow. There were no immediate reports of any casualties when the report was filed. Authorities have launched a massive rescue operation at the site of the avalanche.

Last month, an avalanche hit the Himalayan region in the Joshimath area in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. A large chunk of snowflakes enveloped the area close to Malari village, officials said adding that a huge chunk of snow sheet came crashing down from the upper reaches of the Himalayas. However, there were no caualties.

Video footage of the incident showed s chunk of snow detached from a glacier and seen moving at a fast pace and finally joining the Kunti drain. The drain is located on the Indo-China border road. At present, there is no news of any kind of damage.

In Late January two girls died when an avalanche hit the Tangole village in the Kargil district of Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir. "As soon as we received the information regarding Avalanche at Tangole village, Police, UTDRF, Mechanical Division Kargil reached the spot. Bodies of two girls were recovered after a massive rescue operation, " Deputy Commissioner Kargil Santosh Sukhdev said. "The district administration will provide immediate relief to the families of two girls," he added.