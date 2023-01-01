Pulwama: A man here on Sunday snatched the weapon of a CRPF officer in the Belo area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district and fled. The army, acting seriously, cordoned off the entire area immediately. According to army resources, CRPF 183 batalliion was on patrolling duty at Pulwama when a man, identified as Irfan Ganie, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie, snatched the weapon of Asi Baleer and ran away from the spot. Now 44RR, along with CRPF and SOG, Pulwama cordoned off the whole area.

Also read: 172 militants including 42 foreigners killed in 2022 in Kashmir: ADGP Vijay Kumar

As 2023 begins, the first case of weapon snatching came to light while the Kashmir division witnessed 93 successful encounters in 2022 in which 172 militants were killed while reporting 37 per cent less recruitment of militants besides recovering 360 weapons. Kashmir Zone Additional DGP Vijay Kumar said in a tweet that a total of 93 successful encounters took place in Kashmir during the year 2022 in which 172 militants, including 42 foreign militants, were killed.