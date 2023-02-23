Srinagar (J&K): In a tragic incident, a man was injured in a mysterious blast while digging earth in his kitchen garden in apple town Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, officials said. Sources said the incident took place at Warpora area of Sopore on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Jamal Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Warpora. It is learnt that Jamal was digging earth in his kitchen garden when a blast took place leading into splinter injuries to him in his head and right eye. As soon as the sound of the explosion was heard, locals rushed to the spot and found the man injured in his orchard.

The man was immediately rushed to a nearby health facility. From here, he was later referred to a tertiary care hospital for specialized treatment. A police official said Dar is undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura in Srinagar. An update on his health condition was not immediately known.

The nature of the blast was also not known when this report was filed. It is still unclear whether it was a leftover shell which exploded after being fiddled by the farmer or it has been deliberately planted by someone recently. A team of police from the jurisdictional police station has conducted spot investigation and gathering evidences to ascertain the nature of the blast. Many such incidents have been reported across valley in the past wherein unexploded shells or grenades have led to injuries or even deaths of people.