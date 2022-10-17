Srinagar (J&K): Police on Monday arrested a man, along with arms and ammunition, in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. A police spokesman identified the accused as Mohd Shafi Sheikh, son of Ali Aksar Sheikh, a resident of Hajitra Karnah, who was apprehended by a joint team of Kupwara Police and Army. Acting on specific information, a police team led by in-charge of police post Taad ASI Muneer Ahmad, along with local Army unit 3/8 GR, conducted the search of the house of the accused.

On questioning, Shafi revealed that he has concealed some arms and ammunition in a sewing machine in his house, police said. On Shafi’s disclosure 01 Pistol, 02 Pistol Magazines, 11 Pistol rounds and 02 live grenades were recovered during the search and he was taken into custody.

A case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against Mohd Shafi Sheikh and an investigation is being taken up. It is pertinent to mention that Mohd Shafi Sheikh is already facing trial in a similar case charge-sheeted against him in the year 2021. More arrests are expected in the case, said police.