Srinagar: A man escaped unhurt after two motorcycle-borne militants shot at him in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, officials said. The militants fired three pistol rounds at Waseem Ahmad Wani (27), a resident of Heerpora area of Shopian, the officials said.

They said all three rounds missed Wani and he escaped unhurt. Wani runs a YouTube 'news' channel in Shopian, the officials added. After the incident, security forces cordoned off the whole area and started tracing the attackers.