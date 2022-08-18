Jammu: J&K police Thursday apprehended a person from Jammu bus stand along with cash of Rs 10 lakh. Police are investigating the case to ascertain whether the money was being used for terror funding. The detained person has been identified as Abdul Hamid, a resident of Poonch district of Jammu region.

“One person has been called for questioning in connection with suspected militant financing,” ADGP (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh said.