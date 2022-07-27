Jammu: A man was arrested with a country-made pistol and live ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Wednesday. During routine checking at Aala Peer chowk here on Thursday night, the culprit identified as Basat Muneer of Marah-Surankote tried to flee away but was apprehended by police, they said.

The police officials recovered a country-made pistol and live ammunition from his possession. Muneer could not produce a valid licence of the pistol during questioning, they said. A case has been registered against him, officials said, adding police are investigating all angles of the case. (With Agency Inputs)

