Srinagar(J&K): The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained blocked on Wednesday due to overnight landslides and shooting stones in Rampadi area of Ramban district. “Traffic update at 0515 hrs Jammu-Srinagar NHW blocked due to continuous shooting stones at Rampari, Banihal,” a Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police official said in a tweet early morning on Wednesday.

While the administration has pressed men and machinery into service to clear the road, district administration Ramban advised commuters plying on the to follow a traffic advisory in view of the shooting stones. “A major slide has occurred near Rampadi, Banihal, on National Highway-44. People are advised to follow Traffic Police advisory,” Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mussarat Islam said in a tweet.

Also read: Harsh winter: Srinagar-Jammu highway blocked due to shooting stones, mudslides

The vehicular traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was disrupted since Monday when Kashmir received moderate to heavy snowfall. Shooting stones and mudslides occurred at several places between Chanderkot and Banihal in the Ramban district. “Intensity of shooting stones increases at Panthyal, Ramban on National Highway-44, which remains blocked. Wait for more updates. Travelling is highly unadvisable,” Ramban Deputy Commissioner tweeted on Monday.

In view of the inclement weather, all PG, engineering, and other examinations scheduled on January 30, 2023, were postponed even as air and rail traffic was also disrupted. The Mughal road, which connects the Shopian district of Kashmir with the Poonch district of Jammu, was also blocked for traffic due to heavy snowfall on Tuesday.

The 270-kilometre-long Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country. Its frequent blockade during winters on account of landslides and shooting stones at times leads to shortage of essential stocks in the valley.