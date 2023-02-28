Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday launched Jio True 5G services. "5G services will play an active role in socio-economic development, enable integrated action for prosperity, and bring transformational benefits to the people," said Manoj Sinha.

"5G technology for the common man will realise PM’s vision of Digital India and give a boost to growth opportunities in tourism, e-governance, agriculture, education, healthcare, information technology and small and micro enterprises," he said adding, "The latest 5G technology and enhanced connectivity will bridge the rural-urban divide, improve productivity, generate more employment and it will ensure the growth of grassroots enterprises, SHGs and knowledge connectivity for rural schools."

Jio has made an investment of Rs 6,529 crore in the UT to give a fillip to the vision of Digital J&K and has created 36,000 direct and indirect employees. More than Rs 1,230 crore investment is in progress and by end of December 2023, it will connect every block and tehsil of J&K. Congratulating the citizens of J&K UT, the Lt Governor said the 5G services will play an active role in socio-economic development, enable integrated action for prosperity, and bring transformational benefits to the people.

The Lt Governor underscored the significance of adopting future technologies and their effective utilisation for the holistic development of J&K UT. “The latest 5G technology and enhanced connectivity will bridge the rural-urban divide, improve productivity, generate more employment and it will ensure the growth of grassroot enterprises, self-help groups and knowledge connectivity for rural schools,” observed the Lt Governor.

"The 5G will also enable citizens and the government to remain connected on real-time basis and will assist and improve the implementation and efficacy of government schemes and public service delivery, the Lt Governor noted. Highlighting the digital initiatives of the government, the Lt Governor said the UT administration is providing around 440 services online for the convenience of the common man. We have also ensured the hassle-free delivery of those services, which are impacting the majority of our population," he added.

The e-office has made the working of the administration more transparent and accountable. On average J&K is recording a higher number of digital transactions than many bigger states and UTs, the Lt Governor further added. Strong internet connectivity will also complement the government’s efforts to bring reforms in the agriculture and allied sectors through the implementation of 29 projects recommended by the Apex Committee on Holistic Development for Agriculture and allied sectors, said the Lt Governor.

The kind of talent J&K possessed is one of the best in the country. Education, MSMEs, startups and remote areas will benefit from this initiative, he added. The Lt Governor asked the Jio representatives to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the G20 summit and Amarnath Yatra. He further asked them to take dedicated measures to resolve the issues of call drop and interruption in connectivity.

Kapil Ahuja, CEO of North, Reliance Jio, extended gratitude to the UT government for continuous support to realise the vision of Digital J&K. "We are excited to launch Jio True 5G in Jammu and Srinagar. By December 2023, Jio True 5G will cover every town of Jammu & Kashmir. This is testimony to Jio's commitment to the government's priorities," he said. A brief presentation was given on the endeavours of Jio in the education, health and agriculture sectors. Jio True 5G Speed and Jio Glass demonstrations were also presented.