Srinagar (J&K): As the year 2022 comes to an end, Jammu and Kashmir achieved “100% success in peace and stability” as it saw “no hartal, no street violence, no stone pelting incident” throughout the year, a top cop said on Saturday.

On the ultimate day of 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed that they have achieved 100 per cent success on the front of law and order in peace and stability. While in 2016 there were 2897 law and order incidents, in 2022 only 26 minor incidents took place. ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar claimed in a tweet that peace in the valley has benefited all sections of society.

"No hartal, no street violence, no stone pelting incident especially at the encounter sites, no internet shutdown, no funeral procession of killed terrorists, no glamourization of terrorists, have benefited all the sections of society," he said. According to a senior government official, 2022 has left many achievements in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Better governance, development, and thriving tourism. Apart from tourism, the best things that have happened in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 are restoration of administrative control, tackling militancy and development," the officer said.

"It is after almost three decades that schools were functioning normally across Kashmir for the last three years including 2022. Earlier, most schools were closed due to separatist strike calls. No place was safe due to stone pelting. Even a police officer was beaten to death by the mob outside Srinagar's historic Jama Masjid," the officer added.

Speaking about the situation in Kashmir in the year 2022, the officer said, "The Center is focusing on youth through initiatives to achieve peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir. An important metric is 200 working days during the academic session this year. After a gap of decades, normal educational activities resumed in educational institutions across Kashmir. There was no hartal, no calendar, and no stone pelting on school buses."

However, the officer admitted that there were a few incidents of law and order violation during separatist leader Muhammad Yasin Malik's verdict but overall "there was peace in Kashmir during 2022".

Citing the protest of Kashmiri Pandits, the officer said, "Today, people are fearlessly exercising their freedom of expression by not heeding hartals and separatists' calls. A vital driving force and fundamental human rights like education, health care, employment are no longer under the guise of any political or violent radical ideology."

"The year 2022 has been a year of peace for Kashmir and no strike; and students have received normal school education, youth of livelihood generation schemes while the work culture in offices has leapfrogged. It's gotten better in coming years," the officer said.