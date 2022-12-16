Rajouri (J&K): Locals in Phayalana area of Rajouri on Friday held a protest against the killing of two Army porters in alleged firing by a sentry at a local camp. The locals, who assembled in Phayalana, demanded a thorough probe into the killings and sought justice for the slain duo. The two porters were killed and one person was injured when an Army sentry allegedly opened fire on them on Friday morning, officials said.

The slain have been identified as Kamal Kishore, son of Radu Ram, and Surinder Kumar, son of Om Parkash, both residents of Phayalana ward No. 15 Rajouri. The victims, who were reportedly working as porters with the Army, were approaching the alpha gate of an Army camp in the district around 6.15 am when they were fired upon, officials said.

Sources said that an investigation into the incident is underway.