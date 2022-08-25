Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has recently claimed that it has permitted more than 150 Bollywood and Tollywood filmmakers to shoot films and web series in the Union Territory. People associated with filmmaking in Kashmir are happy with this development and also welcome this decision of the administration.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kashmir's well-known actor and line producer Javed Gora said, "We welcome this decision. This decision will benefit the line producers, besides people associated with the hospitality sector will also have a substantial benefit."

He further said, "Actors will not matter much because every film has a primary cast from outside actors. Therefore, the administration is requested to ensure that under the film policy, the filmmakers must provide prominent roles to local actors in the films."

Young actor Saqib Wani said, "It is a matter of happiness. Now the local line producers here will get a lot of work and actors can also get a chance to play good roles. Tourism will also get a boost. Now it is to be seen how It will all be done in a way."

Yesterday, a top administrative official told ETV Bharat that the "J&K Film Development Council (JKFDC) has received more than 500 requests from filmmakers to resume film shootings."

He said, "So far 150 filmmakers have been granted permission to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir. While a few films have already been shot here, some new films will be shot in the coming weeks. It's an ongoing process."

He further said, "Southern and big Bollywood banners will shoot for films and web series in the coming months. Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chadha was shot in Kashmir. The National Geographic team has shot its film in Kashmir. From documentaries to feature films, big banners are now showing interest in shooting in the Union Territory."

Jammu and Kashmir administration has introduced the permit system under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PGSA) 2011. This means that the administration will have to give permission to producers who intend to shoot in Jammu and Kashmir within a stipulated time of 30 days.

The Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council has introduced a single window mechanism to facilitate hassle-free shooting. Filmmakers are applying online at jkfilm.jk.gov.in.

A filmmaker can choose a location and book it online. He can avail the incentives offered by the management. Last year, the government launched its first film policy to attract filmmakers to Jammu and Kashmir. The government has also created a Film Development Fund (FDF) in the Information Department for the financial year 2022-23 to distribute the subsidy given in the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy 2021.