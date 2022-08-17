Livestock swept away in Jammu and Kashmir cloudburst
Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): In J&K, livestock and a makeshift tent were swept away after cloudburst hit the area near Jawahar Tunnel in Quazigund area. The loss of livestock was reported in Anantnag district on Wednesday early morning.
The makeshift tent and livestock came under the direct impact of floodwater following the cloudburst near Jawahar Tunnel area.
