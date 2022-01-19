Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): Though Kerala has the highest literacy rate among both males and females, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir holds the record of the highest Muslim female literacy rate in the country. According to a survey conducted by the J&K State Council for Educational Research and Training, the female literacy rate in the Union Territory has seen an upward jump during the last seven years both in rural and urban areas.

According to the report by the SCERT, the literacy rate of girls has reached 78 while the literacy rate of boys is 68 per cent. In view of this trend, during the last seven years, about one million Muslim female students have been enrolled in various colleges and universities for higher education. Jammu and Kashmir's Muslim girls are at the forefront of education compared to other States and Union Territories of the country. Although Muslims are in great number in other States and regions of the country also, Muslim women are lagging behind in education compared to Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to the unfavourable situation in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir Valley, the education sector has suffered the most, but on the contrary, girls have been able to continue their higher education without any hindrance.

However, the female literacy rate in the Union Territory stands at just 68%, which is lower than the all-India level of 70.30%, while it has seen an upward trend in recent years to be 77.30%, according to a survey conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO). The literacy rate is defined as the percentage of literate persons among persons of age seven years and above.

